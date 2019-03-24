Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, is holding budget listening sessions to give local residents an opportunity to meet with her and other legislators and share thoughts on issues included in Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget.
“I want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to weigh in on the choices that are being made and help find new ways to move our state forward,” Shilling said.
Shilling, Sen. Jeff Smith and Rep. Steve Doyle will host a session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Holmen Area County Library, 121 Legion St.
Shilling and state Rep. Jill Billings will host a second session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in the La Crosse Police Station No. 2 community room, 713 St. James St.
For more information, call Shilling’s district office at 1-608-782-2785, 1-800-385-3385 or email Sen.Shilling@legis.wi.gov.
