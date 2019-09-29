An exhibit featuring the art of Viterbo University seniors Emma Prescott and Heather Walschinski entitled "One Moment in Time" will open with a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the Viterbo University Gallery.
Prescott and Walschinski will exhibit prints, paintings, mixed media, photography and graphic design work.
The exhibit will run until Friday, Oct. 25. There is no admission fee to the gallery, which is located on the third floor of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. when school is in session.
