Senior canine besties in La Crosse searching for loving retirement home

"It seems when they are separated they really miss each other," Grosch says. "They can do their own thing and be independent but they do definitely love the company together."

Indeed, the surprisingly spry seniors enjoy romping together in the shelter's fenced yard and can be found cuddling side by side on their oversized cot.

Affectionate with people as well as each other, Lizzy and Aro have interacted well with the other dogs and the shelter and were comfortable with the felines in their previous home. Described as "mellow and well behaved," both are housebroken and content to sleep on an oversized dog bed.

Checked out by a veterinarian and given full dental cleanings, both are in good general health. Since he was admitted to the shelter, Aro has been taking the anti-anxiety and seizure-control medication gabapentin daily. The prescription is approximately 30 cents per dose from online pet medicine companies.

"They definitely have a few years left," Grosch says of the gracefully aging canines.

With floppy ears, a glossy coat and some impressive paw-action, Aro could pass for half his age, while Lizzy looks more mature due to her graying muzzle and sleepy eyes.