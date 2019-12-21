Senior canine besties in La Crosse searching for loving retirement home

At the Coulee Region Humane Society, animals in advanced age, experiencing extended stays or with health challenges have kennels labeled "Exceptional Owner Wanted."
But for seasoned, supersized duo Lizzy and Aro, an extraordinary adopter is needed.
Aro, a 72-pound chocolate brown Doberman,
and Lizzy, a 102-pound brindle Great Dane and St. Bernard mix, were surrendered to the Coulee Region Humane Society Dec. 5. The 9-year-old pair have been bonded since puppyhood.
After nearly a decade with the same loving family, their owners made the heartbreaking choice to rehome Aro and Lizzy after their child and grandchildren moved in and both dogs became increasingly stressed.
The presence of bouncy young kids was especially pernicious to Aro's mental and physical health, the sensitive dog prone to seizures and tremors when nervous. During the past six years, Aro has suffered three grand mal seizures and becomes shaky during car rides, extended physical activity or in chaotic situations. Lizzy too struggled to cope with the added energy in the house.
"It was a really hard decision for the owners to give them up," says Amber Grosch, kennel operations manager for the Coulee Region Humane Society.
Rarely does the shelter require canine "siblings" to be adopted together, as the stipulation tends to delay or hinder adoption. But for Lizzy and Aro, who embody the phrase "attached at the hip" with their tendency to stand side by side, a package deal was a must.
"It seems when they are separated they really miss each other," Grosch says. "They can do their own thing and be independent but they do definitely love the company together."
Indeed, the surprisingly spry seniors enjoy romping together in the shelter's fenced yard and can be found cuddling side by side on their oversized cot.
Affectionate with people as well as each other, Lizzy and Aro have interacted well with the other dogs and the shelter and were comfortable with the felines in their previous home. Described as "mellow and well behaved," both are housebroken and content to sleep on an oversized dog bed.
Checked out by a veterinarian and given full dental cleanings, both are in good general health. Since he was admitted to the shelter, Aro has been taking the anti-anxiety and seizure-control medication gabapentin daily. The prescription is approximately 30 cents per dose from online pet medicine companies.
"They definitely have a few years left," Grosch says of the gracefully aging canines.
With floppy ears, a glossy coat and some impressive paw-action, Aro could pass for half his age, while Lizzy looks more mature due to her graying muzzle and sleepy eyes.
Beloved by Coulee Region staff and a volunteer favorite, the treat lovers have been spoiled with biscuits and Beggin' Strips.
Under the "Twice the Love" adoption promotion, Aro and Lizzy were available for a single fee of $250, but the sum is now being eliminated entirely by a kindhearted animal lover.
"A generous longtime volunteer has offered to cover their adoption fee," Grosch says.
Families or individuals looking for a double dose of canine companionship and ready to haul home some hefty bags of kibble can visit Lizzy and Aro Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska, will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and resume regular hours Dec. 26.
"I think that they deserve to have a retirement home where an owner can not only provide for them emotionally but is able to take on two senior large breeds financially," Grosch says. "I think to give them a family together that loves them would be an amazing feeling."
One look into those two sets of big brown eyes and you'll be sure to feel the love.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.