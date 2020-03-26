Senior-supporting letter-writing campaign begins

People of all ages are invited to participate in Great Rivers United Way’s letter-writing campaign in order to share positivity with those in nursing homes and assisted-living centers.

This effort coincides with the ban on visitors, leaving many residents without social connection.

To find participating facilities and other volunteer opportunities, visit ugetconnected.org.

“Ugetconnected,” the program instigating the campaign, is a collaboration among UW-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College. The program also connects volunteers with the agencies and organizations that need them via their website.

Participants may send cards, letters, poems, children’s artwork and other communications to facilities listed online, some of which are accepting mail addressed to “Any Resident.”

There is no evidence, according to Dr. Tim Lahey of the University of Vermont Medical Center, that the coronavirus can spread through the mail and all nursing home staff have the option to withhold mail if that changes.

