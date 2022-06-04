Seniors from La Crosse and Trempealeau counties earn Denim Day Scholarships

Every April, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers participates in Sexual Assault Awareness Month by providing an educational prevention opportunity to area high school students through the Denim Day Scholarship. In the fifth year of the scholarship, one high school student from La Crosse County and one high school student from Trempealeau County received $500 towards their future education.

This year’s prompt focused on the effects and perceptions of sexual assault and victim blaming in their community. All the applicants did a wonderful job in detailing their personal experiences and ideas for change.

Ashley Dahlke from Onalaska High School was the winner of the La Crosse County Denim Day Scholarship. She will be attending UW-La Crosse in the fall to study business. Her essay focused on the need to change perception around sexual assault in our community: “While sexual abuse is an epidemic, victim-blaming is also an epidemic. In order to change the perception of sexual abuse, we need to better address victim-blaming in our communities.”

Macy Ann Grullkowski from Whitehall Memorial High School was the winner of the Trempealeau County Denim Day Scholarship. She will be attending Winona University in the fall with an undeclared major. Her essay focused on the importance of believing victims when they tell you their story to create a safe path for other victims to come forward: “Since these people are silenced and they don’t report these crimes, the predators continue to commit those crimes. No one confronts them, and no one holds them accountable for what they have done, so they keep causing trauma to innocent people in our community.”

