Sepsis Awareness Month: Life-threatening condition can result from COVID

One in three patients who die while hospitalized has sepsis, with COVID-19 among the possible causes.

Sepsis, a reaction to infection which triggers inflammation, affects some 1.7 million adults in the U.S. annually, with around 270,000 dying from the condition. Urinary tract infections, intra-abdominal infections, skin infections, pneumonia, influenza and the coronavirus are among the causes of sepsis, which can lead to tissue damage and organ failure.

Since 2014 the CDC has recognized September as Sepsis Awareness Month, and Dr. Christine Waller, critical care surgeon at Gundersen Health System, says it is important people are aware of the signs of the “life threatening medical emergency.”

The condition, Waller says, is diagnosed every 20 seconds in the U.S., making it “very, very profound. Unfortunately, once you get to the point of sepsis and go into septic shock or organ failure, it is really hard to recover from. By the time you get to organ failure there is a high mortality rate.”

Sepsis can develop in anyone, from infants to the elderly, and even among the otherwise healthy, though less commonly. The symptoms of sepsis, Waller says, can be remembered by an acronym of the same name: shivering, extreme pain, pale skin, sleepiness, impending doom (feeling deathly ill) and shortness of breath.