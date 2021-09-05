Sepsis Awareness Month: Life-threatening condition can result from COVID

One in three patients who die while hospitalized has sepsis, with COVID-19 among the possible causes.
Sepsis, a reaction to infection which triggers inflammation, affects some 1.7 million adults in the U.S. annually, with around 270,000 dying from the condition. Urinary tract infections, intra-abdominal infections, skin infections, pneumonia, influenza and the coronavirus are among the causes of sepsis, which can lead to tissue damage and organ failure.
Since 2014 the CDC has recognized September as Sepsis Awareness Month, and Dr. Christine Waller, critical care surgeon at Gundersen Health System, says it is important people are aware of the signs of the “life threatening medical emergency.”
The condition, Waller says, is diagnosed every 20 seconds in the U.S., making it “very, very profound. Unfortunately, once you get to the point of sepsis and go into septic shock or organ failure, it is really hard to recover from. By the time you get to organ failure there is a high mortality rate.”
Sepsis can develop in anyone, from infants to the elderly, and even among the otherwise healthy, though less commonly. The symptoms of sepsis, Waller says, can be remembered by an acronym of the same name: shivering, extreme pain, pale skin, sleepiness, impending doom (feeling deathly ill) and shortness of breath.
Individuals with any symptoms of sepsis should contact the nurse advisory line to determine if they should seek medical care. An infection gone undiagnosed can cause sepsis quickly, and those who have previously had the condition are at greater risk of redeveloping sepsis, even if the inflammation is in a different area of the body.
For COVID patients, “by the time they get to the ICU, a lot of times they present with sepsis. They do go hand in hand,” Waller says. “COVID is the virus, and sepsis is the body’s overwhelming response. By the time that a patient may decline from COVID, a lot of times they are in multisystem organ failure. (COVID and sepsis) are actually very intimately entwined as far as the body’s response to the infection.”
Depending on the source of infection, potential treatments may include antibiotics, fluids, ventilator assistance, dialysis or surgery.
Making sure wounds are kept clean, leading an overall healthy lifestyle, keeping blood glucose levels stable if diabetic and not delaying medical care can help eliminate risk of sepsis. To reduce risk of contracting COVID-19, or helping prevent hospitalization if you do become infected, get the vaccine if you are 12 or older and wear a mask in public.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.