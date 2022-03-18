Servant leadership event returns to Viterbo April 13

Viterbo University’s Community Conversation on Servant Leadership series returns with a spring semester event from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13.

The theme for the conversation is “Building Servant-Led Communities,” and the event, to be held in the Viterbo University Nursing Center, will feature three speakers:

Viterbo University President Rick Trietley

Marianne Torkelson, vice president for business development and training at Co-op Credit Union and a 2020 graduate of Viterbo’s Master of Arts in Servant Leadership program

Neil Zygarlicke, chief executive officer of the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce, who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Viterbo

The event begins at 7 a.m. with a Foundations of Servant Leadership presentation for first-time attendees. After introductions, speakers’ presentations begin at 7:45 a.m., followed by Q&A, table conversations and feedback.

There is no charge, and all are welcome to attend. Free campus parking. Complimentary continental breakfast. For more information or to register, contact Tom Thibodeau, distinguished professor of servant leadership, at tathibodeau@viterbo.edu, or email Jenny Waters at jtwaters@viterbo.edu.

