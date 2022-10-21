 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Servant leadership event returns to Viterbo

Viterbo University will offer another installment in its Community Conversation on Servant Leadership series from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The theme for the conversation is “Conversations: Civic, Significant, Compassionate,” and the event, to be held in Viterbo’s Nursing Center, Room 196, will feature three speakers:

  • Sam Scinta, adjunct professor at Viterbo and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, publisher at Fulcrum Publishing and creator of the Rebuilding American Civics discussion series.
  • Ashley Zibrowski, fund allocations specialist at Gundersen Medical Foundation.
  • Amy Evenstad, director of human resources at Vernon Memorial Healthcare.

The event begins at 7 a.m. with a Foundations of Servant Leadership presentation for first-time attendees. After introductions, speakers’ presentations begin at 7:45 a.m., followed by a Q&A, roundtable discussions and feedback.

There is no charge, and all are welcome to attend. More details are available on the event website: https://www.viterbo.edu/master-arts-servant-leadership/community-conversation-servant-leadership.

For more information or to register, contact Tom Thibodeau, distinguished professor of servant leadership, at tathibodeau@viterbo.edu or 608-796-3705, or Jenny Waters at jtwaters@viterbo.edu or 708-796-3094.

