Servant leadership event returns to Viterbo

Viterbo University will offer another installment in its Community Conversation on Servant Leadership series from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The theme for the conversation is “Conversations: Civic, Significant, Compassionate,” and the event, to be held in Viterbo’s Nursing Center, Room 196, will feature three speakers:

Sam Scinta, adjunct professor at Viterbo and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, publisher at Fulcrum Publishing and creator of the Rebuilding American Civics discussion series.

Ashley Zibrowski, fund allocations specialist at Gundersen Medical Foundation.

Amy Evenstad, director of human resources at Vernon Memorial Healthcare.

The event begins at 7 a.m. with a Foundations of Servant Leadership presentation for first-time attendees. After introductions, speakers’ presentations begin at 7:45 a.m., followed by a Q&A, roundtable discussions and feedback.

There is no charge, and all are welcome to attend. More details are available on the event website: https://www.viterbo.edu/master-arts-servant-leadership/community-conversation-servant-leadership.

For more information or to register, contact Tom Thibodeau, distinguished professor of servant leadership, at tathibodeau@viterbo.edu or 608-796-3705, or Jenny Waters at jtwaters@viterbo.edu or 708-796-3094.