Serve Wisconsin announced that Wisconsin received $14.8 million in grant funding from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and community volunteerism, to support 27 programs across the state, including $1,298,303 is for the La Crosse area, according to its press release.

"This funding will put 936 AmeriCorps members on the ground at over 200 service sites throughout the state, including 93 AmeriCorps members with WisCorps, to help make a difference and improve the lives of people across Wisconsin," said Jeanne Duffy, executive director of Serve Wisconsin.

"As AmeriCorps prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its creation this September, we look forward to these AmeriCorps members continuing and expanding the service legacy of those that have served before them. They will build upon the previous service of over 31,000 Wisconsin AmeriCorps members, whose combined efforts amount to an astonishing 46 million service hours and have undeniably and positively shaped the lives of Wisconsin's citizens," Duffy continued. "Throughout their service, these new AmeriCorps members will help tackle some of our toughest problems by addressing the achievement gap and educational challenges, public health and healthcare access, opioid and substance abuse, economic opportunity and housing availability, conservation and environmental sustainability, and other concerns impacting communities across the state."

The AmeriCorps members with WisCorps will complete high priority conservation projects and facilitate environmental education programming. Conservation crew members will improve public land, manage habitats, build or maintain trails, plant trees, and complete other projects. Additional WisCorps members will engage the public in environmental education and support conservation efforts at nonprofit organizations.

These Wisconsin AmeriCorps members will join with others throughout the country who make a critical difference through their service by educating students for the 21st century workforce, supporting veterans and military families, completing conservation projects, tackling the opioid epidemic, promoting economic opportunity in our communities, helping people to live healthier lives, and through several other projects to make their local communities stronger. Additionally, they have played a critical role helping communities throughout the United States recover from flooding, hurricanes, wildfires, and other national disasters.

Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve across the country at thousands of nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations. Since 1994, AmeriCorps members have provided more than 1.8 billion hours of service and earned nearly $4 billion in education awards to pay for college or pay back student loans. Included within those numbers are the more than 31,000 Wisconsin residents have served approximately 46 million hours and earned education awards totaling more than $119.2 million. Additionally, Wisconsin higher education institutions and applicable organizations have received more than $266 million in education award payments since 1994. Those interested in serving can learn more at AmeriCorps.gov/join.