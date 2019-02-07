The La Crosse Task Force to End Modern Slavery, the Interfaith Leaders Coalition and English Lutheran Church will co-sponsor an interfaith service to mark the International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking at 5 p.m. Friday at English Lutheran, 1509 King St.
The service will feature comments from leaders of various denominations, including Sister Marlene Weisenbeck, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration who organized the La Crosse Task Force to End Modern Slavery.
A time of fellowship will follow; registration is not required.
The observance, which the Vatican designated for Feb. 8 every year, occurs on the feast day of St. Josephine Bakhita who was kidnapped as a child and sold into slavery in Sudan and Italy. After she was freed, she became a nun and dedicated her life to sharing her testament of deliverance from slavery and comforting the poor and suffering.
For more information, go to the Interfaith Leaders website or the FSPA site.
