La Crosse residents will get the chance to discuss the outcome of a study of the feasibility of a public market when consultant Aaron Zaretsky presents his findings during an informational session Wednesday at City Hall.
Zaretsky will share how he determined La Crosse is a good place for a public market and outline next steps at the meeting, which is scheduled to run from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. in the fifth-floor conference room at La Crosse City Hall, 400 La Crosse St.
For more information, visit cityoflacrosse.org/publicmarket.
