Seven cases of monkeypox in Wisconsin, Mayo Rochester now testing

Seven Wisconsin residents have been diagnosed with orthopoxvirus, and testing is now available closer to home at Mayo Clinic Rochester.

On July 9, a Milwaukee County individual was identified as having monkeypox, following the first diagnosis in Dane County around two weeks ago. By Thursday, the CDC had put the state total at seven.

Nationwide, cases had reached 1,470 as of July 14, though the Wisconsin Department of Health Services noted Monday, "The overall risk to the general public remains low."

"We want the public to know that the risk of widespread transmission remains low," DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a July 11 press release. "Current evidence from around the country shows that the virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox. We urge all Wisconsinites to stay vigilant and contact a doctor if you develop a new or unexplained rash."

The disease, which may cause symptoms including rash, swollen lymph nodes and skin lesions, is spread through respiratory droplets, sustained skin to skin contact, or contact with items contaminated with fluids or sore matter from an infected person. The majority of U.S. cases have been among gay or bisexual men, or men who have sex with men.

Illinois currently has the third highest rate of the disease at 160 cases, with Minnesota confirming 10 and Iowa at two, according to July 14 CDC data. New York has the most cases at 414.

Around 80 labs nationwide currently provide monkeypox testing, and symptomatic Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa residents living near the south east border of Minnesota will now have a site within driving distance at Mayo Clinic Rochester. Mayo Clinic Laboratories on July 11 began testing, using kits supplied by the CDC. Patients must have a referral for the Mayo lab from a healthcare professional.

"Our teams have worked collaboratively with the CDC to validate this test to provide patients with accurate and timely answers," says Dr. William Morice, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. "Access to testing is vital to combat infectious diseases to ensure patients are reducing the spread of the illness and receiving the treatments they need."

Mayo technicians and lab staff have been trained on administering the tests and will take specimens sent in from anywhere in the U.S. Capacity will begin at around 10,000 per week.

"The ability of commercial laboratories to test for monkeypox is an important pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "This will not only increase testing capacity but also make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-laboratory networks.

Testing availability is anticipated to increase on a national level through July, the CDC says, and the White House late June announced a national monkeypox vaccine strategy with around 1.6 million additional doses to be dispersed in the coming months.

For more information, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/monkeypox.htm.