Seventh La Crosse resident dies from COVID-19, 37 new cases reported Tuesday

A seventh La Crosse County resident has died from the coronavirus, the La Crosse County Health Department reported Tuesday. The sixth local fatality was announced Monday.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 37 new COVID-19 cases for La Crosse County were also confirmed Tuesday, with several of the patients in elderly age brackets.
Of the new cases, three were attributed to individuals age 10 to 19, nine to those 20 to 29, four to age 30 to 39, three to age 40 to 49 and two to those 50 to 59. Those in their 60s and 70s accounted for three and five cases, respectively, while two positive results were from individuals age 80 to 89, and six were patients age 90 or older.
The 37 cases Tuesday put the seven-day case rate average at 39.7%. The daily case rate for Oct. 6 is 15.95%, with 232 total test results.
In total, there have been 3,373 confirmed COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County, with an additional 142 probable cases bringing the figure to 3,515.
State COVID-19 data
An additional 2,020 Wisconsinites tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday for a running total of 136,379 confirmed cases. Negative tests have reached 1,482,116, up 9,539 from Monday. Another 108 patients were hospitalized, with 7,810 ever hospitalized for the virus. Another 18 deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 1,399.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
UW-La Crosse administered 17 PCR tests Sunday, with three resulting positive for a 17.65% positivity rate. No PCR tests were given Monday. As of October 4, four isolation rooms were being occupied, the lowest number since the second week of September.
Viterbo University reported two active COVID-19 cases in students as of Oct. 2, and none among employees as of Tuesday. Western Technical College updates case numbers weekly on Wednesdays.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
