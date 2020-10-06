Seventh La Crosse resident dies from COVID-19, 37 new cases reported Tuesday

A seventh La Crosse County resident has died from the coronavirus, the La Crosse County Health Department reported Tuesday. The sixth local fatality was announced Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 37 new COVID-19 cases for La Crosse County were also confirmed Tuesday, with several of the patients in elderly age brackets.

Of the new cases, three were attributed to individuals age 10 to 19, nine to those 20 to 29, four to age 30 to 39, three to age 40 to 49 and two to those 50 to 59. Those in their 60s and 70s accounted for three and five cases, respectively, while two positive results were from individuals age 80 to 89, and six were patients age 90 or older.

The 37 cases Tuesday put the seven-day case rate average at 39.7%. The daily case rate for Oct. 6 is 15.95%, with 232 total test results.

In total, there have been 3,373 confirmed COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County, with an additional 142 probable cases bringing the figure to 3,515.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State COVID-19 data