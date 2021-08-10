 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Several La Crosse River Marsh trails closed due to high water
0 Comments
top story

Several La Crosse River Marsh trails closed due to high water

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Trails in the La Crosse River Marsh are closed until further notice due to high water and flooding from recent storms.

The Grand Crossing, Willow and Cottonwood Trails are all currently closed, the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said.

La Crosse River Marsh trails closed

The Grand Crossing, Willow and Cottonwood Trails in the La Crosse River Marsh are all closed until further notice due to high water.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The trails will reopen after water recedes and any possible damage from the flooding can be repaired.

Officials urge trail users to respect barricades and any signage near trail closures.

The La Crosse area saw record amounts of rain over the weekend with widespread urban and waterway flooding. On Saturday, La Crosse saw 5.59" of rain, the wettest day on record.ore storms are expected throughout the week.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sao Paulo opens sky high glass-floor lookout

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News