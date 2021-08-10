Several La Crosse River Marsh trails closed due to high water

Trails in the La Crosse River Marsh are closed until further notice due to high water and flooding from recent storms.

The Grand Crossing, Willow and Cottonwood Trails are all currently closed, the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The trails will reopen after water recedes and any possible damage from the flooding can be repaired.

Officials urge trail users to respect barricades and any signage near trail closures.

The La Crosse area saw record amounts of rain over the weekend with widespread urban and waterway flooding. On Saturday, La Crosse saw 5.59" of rain, the wettest day on record.ore storms are expected throughout the week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.