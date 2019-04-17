The Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Department, College Feminists, ALANA, LASO and NASA are collaborating on two film screenings at 7 p.m., April 22 and April 29, at 1400 Centennial and 1309 Centennial, respectively.
These are the two films featured: "Abrazos: Children of Undocumented Immigrants," and "Warrior Women" (on Indigenous women's activism). Both films will be followed by a post-film discussion.
For more info, please contact Mahruq Khan, mkhan@uwlax.edu.
