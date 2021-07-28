Severe storms and extreme heat expected in La Crosse area today

Severe storms and extreme heat will hit the La Crosse area Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service of La Crosse.

A series of scattered storms will roll through the area in the late morning today, followed by more storms in the evening, some of which will be severe and could produce damaging winds, hail, torrential rainfall and possible tornadoes.

The highest storm chances currently are predicted across much of central Wisconsin. La Crosse and its surrounding communities are in an "enhanced" category for storms, which means numerous severe storms are possible, and any storms will be more persistent and some will be intense. The severity grows for communities to the east across the state.

The severe storms are expected to sweep through the area from Minnesota and Iowa between 6 p.m.-midnight tonight, but the string of morning storms could impact the path the later batch takes, the NWS said.

Some street flooding is anticipated for urban areas as a result of heavy downpours. Drivers are advised not to drive through flooded roadways.

In addition to dangerous storms, the NWS is also warning the area of dangerous heat hitting the area Wednesday.