The National Weather Service will be holding a SKYWARN Severe Weather Spotter Training from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the Marycrest Auditorium, Mayo Clinic Health System, 700 West Ave.

Training, which includes a multimedia presentation, is intended for storm spotters or potential storm spotters but is open to the public and free of charge.

A review of recent and past severe weather will be included. No registration is required. For more information, visit www.weather.gov/lacrosse/skywarn_schedule.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

