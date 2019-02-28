The National Weather Service will be holding a SKYWARN Severe Weather Spotter Training from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the Marycrest Auditorium, Mayo Clinic Health System, 700 West Ave.
Training, which includes a multimedia presentation, is intended for storm spotters or potential storm spotters but is open to the public and free of charge.
A review of recent and past severe weather will be included. No registration is required. For more information, visit www.weather.gov/lacrosse/skywarn_schedule.
