The structure of the La Crosse area’s sewer system could change if the cities of Onalaska and La Crescent get their way, but La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat isn’t convinced it’s a good idea.
The two municipalities, which currently contract with the city of La Crosse for sewage treatment, have approved a memorandum of understanding committing to forming the La Crosse Area Metropolitan Sewerage District, which would take over the sanitary sewer utility for the municipalities who join.
The idea behind the district, says Onalaska city administrator Eric Rindfleisch, is to give all municipalities an equal say in all rates, the technical improvements and financial aspects of the sewage treatment facility.
“Instead of a contractual relationship, it’s a mutually beneficial relationship,” Rindfleisch said.
If every municipality that currently sends sewage to the La Crosse facility — La Crosse, Onalaska, La Crescent, Shelby and Campbell — joined, it would create a regional governance system, with each municipality having a representative on a five-member metropolitan sewerage district commission, which would decide on the levels of service and methodologies for sewage treatment and the future of the facility.
There will be a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources hearing in January to discuss it. Then it will have 90 days to decide whether it promotes positive sewage management policies and operations, as well as public health and welfare based upon general current engineering standards, and issue a ruling. Finally, each municipality will have to take action, either joining or refusing to join the district.
Rindfleisch said it would create an equitable, cooperative system for the whole area.
“I think it makes the most sense that we’re all in this together,” Rindfleisch said.
Kabat, on the other hand, doesn’t see the benefit of what he sees as adding an unnecessary layer of government, saying, “Typically when you add bureaucracy, it causes rates to increase.”
He also said he hadn’t received any complaints about the service provided by the utility.
“I do think it’s a solution in search of a problem, because we have such an excellent sewer utility that provides such great service, and we have some of the lowest rates in the state and have managed all our assets quite well,” Kabat said.
The average La Crosse user pays $136.50 per year, compared with other similar sized utilities in Eau Claire, Janesville and Superior, where average users pay $200 to more than $500 per year.
If the city of La Crosse joined, it would also be required to turn over the plant, built in 1936 and expanded by the city in 1958 and 1972, over to the district. It’s also been paying for regular improvements since then and has plans in the works for a $40 million update to stay in compliance with phosphorous output regulations.
Kabat said the city would wait and see what the details are, but he couldn’t understand how it could be in the best interest of the La Crosse utility to turn over its assets.
“If La Crescent and Onalaska are contemplating doing something on their own, that’s their call,” Kabat said.
The users in Onalaska and other municipalities would be better off regardless of whether La Crosse opts in, Rindfleisch said. Either the district would take over the facility or the district as a whole would negotiate with La Crosse for sewage treatment services, putting it in a better position.
“It’s positive for all users if La Crosse is in or La Crosse is out. I just hope they join us so we have a true regional approach,” Rindfleisch said.
Agreement alterations
The move was partly inspired by changes the city of La Crosse is asking for as it renegotiates sewage service agreements with La Crescent and Shelby. Instead of the sewer services, the primary point of contention between the municipalities is a pair of fees La Crosse officials have asked to be included in the sewer agreements.
According to a proposed agreement with La Crescent that Onalaska posted on its website, the city of La Crosse is asking for a $730 sewer connection fee for new users and has proposed a $60 per capita regional service fee to cover costs of services, including the La Crosse Center, parking, parks and recreation, transit and the public library.
Kabat based the fees on a pair of studies commissioned by the city, released in 2016 and 2017, which found non-La Crosse residents comprise about a third of the users of services like parking and parks and recreation and benefit from the proximity to the La Crosse Center and La Crosse Regional Airport.
“We limited it to those things that are pretty well-considered to be regional services,” he said.
However, La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger said that fee is beyond the ability of his city to pay.
The mayor is asking for things that we’re unable to do,” Poellinger said. “They’re asking for contributions to libraries and things, and we can’t do that.”
Things are complicated by La Crescent being in Minnesota, not Wisconsin, and Poellinger said it’s illegal to add that service fee to La Crescent users’ sewer bills. Any money taken in through that sewage treatment utility bill needs to go solely for that service.
“We can buy service with it, but there are no other strings attached to that service. That’s where it becomes complicated,” Poellinger said.
La Crescent already collects taxes for its own libraries and things like that, he said, adding that the city can’t tax people for those twice.
While Onalaska hasn’t received the same request, Kabat has been transparent about his intention to approach all of La Crosse’s neighbors to chip in, and Rindfleisch said he expects La Crosse to approach Onalaska with the same terms.
He objects to the connection fee being charged to new connections in Onalaska and La Crescent, but not to newcomers in the city of La Crosse.
“The point of applying the hook-up fee is for the long-time financial health of the utility, which makes sense. But then the fee should apply to everybody,” Rindfleisch said.
He also doesn’t think the regional service fee should be a part of the utility service agreement.
“It’s a healthy conversation to have, but it has no bearing in the treatment of our sewage,” Rindfleisch said.
He agreed with Poellinger that Onalaska can’t just add the extra fee onto its residents’ sewer bills.
“The problem I have with debate isn’t ‘is it fair or is it unfair’ is that there is no methodology for us to pay it,” Rindfleisch said.
To pay the bill, that estimated $400,000 would come directly from the general fund.
“That’s a conversation to have that’s separate from this fee, and we’re combining the two, which doesn’t make sense to me,” Rindfleisch said.
Poellinger also said it was a conversation that he’d be willing to have.
“It’s not a situation where La Crescent wants something for nothing. We’re willing to pay for it, but it has fit with the criteria of the state,” Poellinger said, adding that La Crescent and Onalaska have agreements in place to pay for La Crosse MTU bus service to their municipalities, as well.
