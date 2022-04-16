Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Gundersen advocate emphasizes 'It's never the fault of the victim'

Around one in three women and one in five men in Wisconsin experience sexual violence in their lifetime, an underreported crime with lasting trauma.

The "Me too" movement has amplified the conversation and empowered more individuals to come forward, sharing their stories and, in some cases, seeking legal repercussions for their perpetrator. However, sexual assault still comes with a stigma, with victims finding everything from their clothing to location scrutinized and potentially used to explain or justify their attack.

And the fear of not being believed -- or being blamed -- leaves many hesitant to tell authorities, or even family and friends. In 2018, around 75% of sexual assaults nationwide were not reported to the police, per the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC).

April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Chelsey Senn, lead victim advocate for Gundersen Health System’s Domestic Violence and Sexaul Assault Program, stresses two points: Sexual assault can happen to anyone, and it is never the fault of the victim.

Violence is experienced by individuals of all ages, races, genders, orientations, religions, incomes and living situations, and in Wisconsin around half of adult survivors report their attacker was a former or current intimate partner. On average, 986 Wisconsinites seek emergency care each year due to a sexual violence injury, but "feelings of shame or embarrassment, lack of belief or support from the health care system, absent or inadequate medical services" leave some from visiting the hospital or clinic even when necessary, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says.

Some victims may also fear retaliation from their attacker, or be reluctant to have them charged due to the nature of their relationship, whether protecting a loved one, depending on the perpetrator financially or sharing children with them.

"It's never as simple as just leaving," Senn says of sexual violence experienced in a partnership. And grievously, the isolating, stressful nature of the pandemic has had an impact on increasing all forms of interpersonal violence, sexual violence included.

High profile cases of sexual assault have highlighted just how divisive the topic is, with some victims -- sadly-- berated on social media, accused of seeking attention or even believed to have falsified an attack to make a political official or party look bad. Of note, only between 2 to 10% of sexual assault crimes are false reports, according to NSVRC.

Whether a single incident or ongoing abuse, sexual assault can have lifelong impacts -- physically, mentally, emotionally and even monetarily. The NSVRC puts the cost estimate of rape at $122,461 per victim, broken down by factors including impaired health, lost productivity and criminal justice costs.

Senn says whether a victim seeks out help is their choice, and reporting violence or an assault is not mandated unless the incident is related to child abuse or elder abuse.

However a victim chooses to proceed, "La Crosse itself is rich with resources including empowerment based advocacy agencies," Senn says. "They are free, confidential and voluntary and could include supportive listening and safety planning, and support while interacting with legal and medical systems, because those systems can be unfamiliar, quite large and overwhelming."

What safety looks like is different from person to person, Senn says, and advocates will work with the individual to find a way to fit their needs into their life.

"The role of the advocate is never to tell the victim what to do, but support the victim through the advocation process," Senn says.

While some schools or organizations seek to help prevent sexual assault or violence by giving a list of precautions -- walk in a group, be mindful of how much you are drinking, avoid unpopulated, dark areas -- Senn says directives like these can actually be counterproductive.

"The hard part of having conversations about how to keep yourself safe -- I can't offer a blanket, 'Do this or don't do that,'" Senn says. "Often times a possible consequence of those discussions is it can lead people to think that if they weren't able to keep themselves safe, that it's their fault."

Friends and family are cautioned against saying things like, "'I would have done this differently, or did you see what they were wearing,'" Seen says. "Those (comments) can actually be damaging to the person who has experienced the crime."

The best way to support a loved one who has been harmed is to use supportive messaging, "Such as, 'I believe you, this isn't your fault,' and not using victim blaming statements," Senn says. "Remember the victim did nothing to bring this on themself. Listen to what they want, whether they want to report it to the police or they want to access therapy or they want to talk about it -- support them in their decision."

Stresses Senn, "You don't have to go through this alone."

Bring Awareness to the Effects of Sexual Assault in Our Community Through Denim Day April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers, Inc. is joining organizations across the country in celebrating survivors, honoring victims, and engaging our communities in building awareness and recognition of the crimes that have such a huge impact upon our communities. Denim Day started due to a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped her rapist remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. This day of activism and empowerment raises funds for scholarships in both La Crosse and Trempealeau Counties, giving students opportunities to receive financial assistance for their futures while they engage in prevention education about sexual assault in their own community. To raise funds for these scholarships, we ask community members, elected officials, businesses, and students to make a social statement with their fashion by wearing jeans on April 27. Participating organizations will receive stickers from New Horizons for employees to wear when they donate $1 to the scholarship fund. Organizations interested in participating can contact the Development Coordinator, Sierra Lyon, at 608-791-2610 ex. 1305 to get involved

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.