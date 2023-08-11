Local potter Richard Spiller will present a sgraffito tile workshop from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Winona Arts Center, 228 E. Fifth St.

Sgraffito — Italian meaning to scratch — is a technique produced by applying a drawing to a hard red clay pottery piece and then scratching off parts of the layer to create contrasting images and patterns to reveal the clay color underneath. The tile is 8 inches square and a simple design works best for this project.

Students can bring their own drawings or use those provided. The tiles will be fired at Spiller’s studio and returned to participants at a later date.

Cost is $30 for members of WAC and $35 for non-members. To register contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com.