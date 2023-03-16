During a dinner March 4, the Greater La Crosse Area Shamrock Club named its 2023 Irishman as Pari Sexauer and 2023 Irish Rose Ann Nolan.
The honorees will tour area schools and assisted living facilities Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in an annual tradition that has been on hold since 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Greater La Crosse Area Shamrock Club is celebrating its 50th year this year.
St. Patrick’s Day tour stops include:
- 7:30 a.m. Meet for orange juice, coffee and rolls at American Legion
- 8:05 a.m. Bus leaves
- 8:20-8:50 a.m. Blessed Sacrament School
- 9:00-9:30 a.m. Cathedral School
- 9:45-10:15 a.m. St. Pat’s School, Onalaska
- 10:30-11:15 a.m. Onalaska Care Center, 1600 Main St. Onalaska
- 11:30 a.m. Lunch at American Legion; corned beef lunch for purchase
- 12:40 p.m. Bus leaves
- 1-1:30 p.m. Eagle Crest South, 622 Benora Lee Ct.; masks required
- 1:45-2:30 p.m. Bethany St. Joe’s, 2501 Shelby Rd.; masks required
- 2:45-3:30 p.m. Springbrook La Crescent, 1384 County Rd. 25
- 3:45 p.m. American Legion prayer service
5 St. Patrick's Day-inspired recipes to try this week
This week's recipe roundup is all about St. Patrick's Day. Think Irish soda bread, Guinness stew, and, yes, corned beef and cabbage.
Irish soda bread is a yeast-free bread that’s core is just four ingredients: flour, salt, baking soda and buttermilk.
Corned beef and cabbage, the classic Irish dish most often enjoyed on St Patrick’s Day, is considered an essential March recipe by many home cooks. The star of the dish is the beef brisket, which has been cured with salt and spices for days (or up to several weeks) before cooking, resulting in briny, slightly tangy, extremely tender beef. You’ll most often see it paired with cabbage, carrots, and potatoes.
Potatoes deserve to be piled high next to thin slices of corned beef for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Ever so versatile, potatoes offer big satisfaction for the buck. These days we eat them rarely in favor of less carby offerings. Not so, on one of our favorite food holidays.
This braised beef takes an Irish turn with the slightly bitter Guinness beer inclusion. It is tempered with a touch of brown sugar. You can decide what veggies you want to include. Make sure the potatoes are very small. In this rendition you’ll find sweet orange squash, potatoes and vibrant green peas.
Irish potato candies may look like adorable little potatoes, but they’re no-cook coconut and cream cheese candies with a coating of ground cinnamon — essentially the coconut equivalent of chocolate truffles.