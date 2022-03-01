Shamrock Club St. Patrick's Day events kick off this week

The La Crosse Area Shamrock Club is celebrating St. Patrick's Day all month long, with several community events on the schedule.

On Saturday, Dave Burgess and Debi McGury will be proclaimed the 2022 Irish Man and Irish Rose at the Shamrock's Club Dinner, and the couple will reign over the annual St. Patrick's Day parade the following weekend.

The parade will begin at Second and State streets at noon March 12 and proceed along Main St. to Ninth St. Parade goers are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations, which will be collected along the route for the Hunger Task Force.

A post-parade social, open to the public, will be held at the Freighthouse and feature music, dancing and food, including corned beef sandwiches, available for purchase.

On Tuesday, March 15, the Shamrock Club will host a "pint for a pint" blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. at the Onalaska Public Library, 741 Oak Ave. S. Those who donate will receive a coupon for a free pint of tap beer or soda from David Reays. To register, visit https://bit.ly/shamrockmarch15. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The month's events will conclude with a St. Patrick's Day party from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 630 Sixth St., featuring Dr. Rock Rick Pervisky.

Irishfest will return in August, with more information available at www.irishfestlacrosse.org.

