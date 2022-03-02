Shane and Hannah Burcaw to speak on disabilities at UW-La Crosse

A husband and wife team will talk about debunking disability stigmas and more during an upcoming presentation at UW-La Crosse.

Shane Burcaw and Hannah Aylward, known as “Squirmy & Grubs,” will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, in 1400 Centennial Hall.

The two run a successful YouTube channel, called Squirmy and Grubs, which currently has more than 840,000 subscribers and 146,000,000 views. Burcaw is an award-winning author of three books, and together they are working on a fourth.

In all their work, they combine information and humor to educate people about disabilities, focusing on ableism, accessibility and relationships. They have been featured on media outlets like “The Today Show,” “Insider” and “Bloomberg.”

Their visit is sponsored by the UW-L student organization, DREAM (Disability Rights, Education, Activism, Mentoring.) The presentation is free and free parking is available in Parking Lot C-10 at the corner of Vine and 15 streets.

Participants are encouraged to reserve a spot at dream@uwlax.edu. Masks are required.

