The La Crosse Tribune again is soliciting Christmas memories to publish at Christmastime.
The reflections of 250 words or fewer can be happy, such as the best present ever or stealth missions to find where your parents hid the packages, or somber, perhaps sharing why Christmas has a special poignancy for you, a story of the kindness of strangers or the challenges of a snowed-in holiday.
They can be religious or border on the sacrilegious — as long as they are clean. Your memories can be old, such as a 95-year-old’s reminiscences about Christmas Days of yore, or brand-spanking new, like the delight of a grandchild anticipating Christmas.
The stories can be about your favorite present — or the worst you ever received.
Feel free to include a photo.
Send your memories by Dec. 14 to Christmas Memories, c/o Mike Tighe, La Crosse Tribune, 401 N. Third St., La Crosse, WI 54601, or via email to mtighe@lacrossetribune.com. Include a phone number in case we need to reach you.
