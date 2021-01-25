Sharon Larkin works to maintain Tomah theater through pandemic

For years, Sharon Larkin’s passion has been bringing live theater to Tomah.
Now her passion is to keep Tomah’s live theater viable until the pandemic passes.
“Every time I walk through the theater ... my heart just sinks,” Larkin said. “It gives you a sinking feeling that we can’t bring shows to the public. People need to be in these seats.”
Larkin is director of development and president of Area Community Theatre, an almost all-volunteer enterprise that produced up to four performances a year until COVID-19 darkened the stage last March.
Applause and curtain calls have been replaced by concerns over making up for lost ticket revenue and other fundraisers that sustain the 90-seat theater in downtown Tomah.
“It takes more than a dream,” Larkin said. “You have to know you’ll be able to make ends meet. It’s been one thing after another, but it hasn’t been something we couldn’t handle.”
Larkin has put too much of her life into ACT to watch it become another victim of the pandemic. She played an important role in acquiring the building that houses the theater and ensuring it remains on sound financial footing.
For all her devotion to live theater, Larkin’s love of the stage didn’t develop until adulthood. It began when she and her husband Terry were treated by his parents to a performance of “Barefoot in the Park” in Chicago.
“We really weren’t looking forward that much to the trip and the play, but we really enjoyed it,” Larkin said. “From then on, we were hooked.”
She and Terry then became regular patrons of ACT plays that were performed at Fort McCoy, where their son Mike often took the stage. When the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks forced Fort McCoy to tighten its visitor policy, ACT needed a new home. That marked the beginning of Larkin’s direct involvement with ACT.
“Mike said, ‘Mom, you have to get involved. You have to find us a place,’” she recalled.
Larkin found a small building in downtown Tomah and convinced the ACT board of directors to purchase it for $50,000. She said the board was reluctant — “they had $12,000 to their name” — but eventually agreed with her sales pitch.
“I said, ‘Trust me, you’ll pay for it soon,’ and they paid it back within 2½ years,” she said.
Larkin joined the board shortly thereafter, and it wasn’t long before an even bigger opportunity emerged. Western Technical College was looking for a new Tomah campus and had taken a look at the long-empty Northwest Telephone Company building on Kilbourn Avenue.
“I was sure (Western Technical College) didn’t want the whole thing — it was too much money for them and too large,” she said.
As a former Northwest employee, she recalled a room with a high enough ceiling for a theater. She decided to call Western Technical College president Lee Rasch — someone she had never talked to before — and shared an idea.
“I asked him, ‘What if ACT partnered with you?” she said. “It just kind of transpired from there.”
Western Technical College convinced voters to pass a referendum that included purchasing half the building. ACT bought the other half for $500,000 and occupied it in 2007.
The building gave ACT almost everything a community theater could want. It has room to store all the theater’s costumes and props, sufficient space backstage, rooms to conduct fundraisers such as Bingo nights and office space that generates rental income.
“Everything fell into place,” she said. “It was meant to be.”
Larkin became even more immersed in the theater as her passion extended to the production side. She has produced six plays, including her favorite, “Driving Miss Daisy.” She performed on stage once in “Buying the Moose.”
Her husband is also an ACT stalwart. Terry Larkin handles tasks from painting to snow removal to running errands.
“He just enjoys it tremendously,” Sharon Larkin said. “When there’s a play going on, Terry is so excited about coming and seeing the play. He talks about theater a lot when we’re out with other people.”
She said ACT has always been a team effort.
“It’s not all me,” she said. “We couldn’t have done this without our board of directors and people outside the board. There are a lot of spokes in this wheel.”
ACT treasurer Barb Sullivan described Larkin “as the face of theater” during a very tough year.
“Sharon has the future of the theater at the top of her mind at all times,” Sullivan said. “A lot of the determination has come from her.”
Her determination has carried on since the death of Mike Larkin in December, a loss that reverberated throughout ACT. He was both a performer and director, and he had a particular affection for “Guys on Ice,” which he directed in 2017.
“(Theater) was in his blood — he was excellent at it,” Sharon Larkin said. “It was Mike who got me into this. If it wasn’t for Mike, I wouldn’t have been involved to the extent I was, and we would have never purchased this building.”
Larkin remains optimistic about the theater’s long-term prospects. ACT has already selected its next three shows and adapted its pandemic-era fundraising to include an online auction, two road rallies and a recent online production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The theater’s 15-year mortgage will be paid off next year, and Larkin hopes that paves the way for ACT’s next vision — a new 300-seat theater in the small parking lot on the facility’s east side.
She said the community is committed to live theater.
“It’s very unusual for a community the size of Tomah to have a theater and own its own building,” Larkin said. “Our community has been behind this theater right off the bat.”
Look for River Valley Spotlight, a new profile series, every Monday.