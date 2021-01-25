Sharon Larkin works to maintain Tomah theater through pandemic

She said ACT has always been a team effort.

“It’s not all me,” she said. “We couldn’t have done this without our board of directors and people outside the board. There are a lot of spokes in this wheel.”

ACT treasurer Barb Sullivan described Larkin “as the face of theater” during a very tough year.

“Sharon has the future of the theater at the top of her mind at all times,” Sullivan said. “A lot of the determination has come from her.”

Her determination has carried on since the death of Mike Larkin in December, a loss that reverberated throughout ACT. He was both a performer and director, and he had a particular affection for “Guys on Ice,” which he directed in 2017.

“(Theater) was in his blood — he was excellent at it,” Sharon Larkin said. “It was Mike who got me into this. If it wasn’t for Mike, I wouldn’t have been involved to the extent I was, and we would have never purchased this building.”

Larkin remains optimistic about the theater’s long-term prospects. ACT has already selected its next three shows and adapted its pandemic-era fundraising to include an online auction, two road rallies and a recent online production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”