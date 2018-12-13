For many, Christmas is a time for family, food and presents. But for some Coulee Region youths, the holidays can be a lonely time, without loved ones around the dinner table and brightly wrapped packages under the tree.
Believing every child should have a day of merriment, Adam Etrheim, manager of Shenanigans Entertainment Center, is hosting a free afternoon of fun for area foster kids for the third year on Dec. 23, and spreading the joy to members of the Boys and Girls Club, Good Fight Community Center, Big Brothers, Big Sisters, and Kids and Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) for a second soiree on Dec. 27.
“I’ve always been incredibly blessed — I grew up with a great family and never really knew the struggle some kids have,” Etrheim said. “Some of these kids are fighting to even eat and they don’t get to come do things like this. We’re just trying to brighten up the holidays for them.”
Throughout the year, Shenanigans staff offer patrons the option to donate their e-tickets to La Crosse County Foster Care, rather than redeem them for candy or a toy, and the participation is overwhelming. The business has accumulated 1.3 million tickets, with around 90 percent of them used to fund the annual Foster Family Holiday Party. Around 100 area foster kids are expected at the three hour event, which includes unlimited games, a pizza and soda dinner and prizes.
Shenanigans “goes above and beyond to give back” to kids who are less fortunate, says Bill Robbins, La Crosse County Foster Care champion and KAMO volunteer. The county hosts quarterly events for the area’s 180 foster kids, many of whom are currently without placements and living in juvenile detention or other county facilities. While the city has 110 licensed foster care families, only 20 of those homes are currently accepting placements due to various circumstances. The Holiday Party serves to not only give youth a few hours of carefree fun and camaraderie, it brings attention to the extreme shortage of local foster homes.
“Anytime we can get out and about and spread awareness, and keep a good light shined on foster care and the kids, is important,” Robbins said.
KAMO, Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters and The Good Fight teamed up to for the first time to host the second holiday event, with KAMO paying for the dinner portion and Shenanigans donating two hours of games and a discounted rate on other amenities.
“Out of the goodness of their heart, they worked out a great deal for us,” Robbins said.
Representatives from the organizations are working towards future collaborations to help share their resources and unite youth through community activities, with the Shenanigans party serving as a kickoff event. Shenanigans too is planning to extend their charitable reach with seasonal free or discounted celebrations for area youth in need. The smiles make the best thank you.
“They have ear-to-ear grins,” Etrheim says of the foster kids. “It’s like Vegas for them. ... It’s quite a treat.”
