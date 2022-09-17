 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff candidate forum open to public

  • 0
Fritz Leinfelder

Fritz Leinfelder, Investigator for the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department

 Morrison Media LLC

The La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council is hosting a candidate forum for the upcoming Sheriff’s race. District Attorney Tim Gruenke will be the moderator.

It will be held La Crosse County Administration Building Basement Auditorium (212 6th Street North, La Crosse) on September 21 from 5 to 6:30 pm. 

The candidates for sheriff are Fritz Leinfelder and John Siegel. The winner of the November election for the position will replace Sheriff Jeff Wolf, who is retiring.

This forum is open to the public and anyone is welcome to attend and submit questions. Questions can be submitted prior to the forum to Tonya Van Tol at tvantol@lacrossecounty.org. Questions can also be submitted on the evening of the event.

For questions about this event please direct them to Eric Timmons at etimmons@lacrossecounty.org.

+1 
John Siegel

Siegel

 Steve Rundio
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Real estate transfers

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News