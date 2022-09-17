Sheriff candidate forum open to public

The La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council is hosting a candidate forum for the upcoming Sheriff’s race. District Attorney Tim Gruenke will be the moderator.

It will be held La Crosse County Administration Building Basement Auditorium (212 6th Street North, La Crosse) on September 21 from 5 to 6:30 pm.

The candidates for sheriff are Fritz Leinfelder and John Siegel. The winner of the November election for the position will replace Sheriff Jeff Wolf, who is retiring.

This forum is open to the public and anyone is welcome to attend and submit questions. Questions can be submitted prior to the forum to Tonya Van Tol at tvantol@lacrossecounty.org. Questions can also be submitted on the evening of the event.

For questions about this event please direct them to Eric Timmons at etimmons@lacrossecounty.org.