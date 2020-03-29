Sheriff: Whitehall man killed after brush fire spread

TOWN OF GALE —A Whitehall man died Friday in a fire in Trempealeau County.
You have free articles remaining.
The clothes of a man, 86, ignited after he started a brush fire at about 1:15 p.m. along Gavel Road in rural Whitehall, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department. The fire then spread to a nearby barn.
The man was flown to Regents Hospital in St. Paul, where he died of his injuries at 11:30 p.m.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the deceased.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.