Sheriff's deputy cleared of racism

La Crosse County sheriff’s deputy Brandon Penzkover will remain employed by the sheriff’s office after an external investigation found there was no racist intent behind a hand gesture Penzkover made in a photo.

However, the investigation also concluded that the gesture violated the sheriff’s office code of conduct.

The investigation, presented Tuesday to the La Crosse County Judiciary and Law Committee, was conducted over several weeks by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The findings of the probe were included in a statement released by Sheriff Jeff Wolf.

The sheriff’s office launched an internal investigation after Penzkover was photographed using the “OK” hand signal while posing with nine other sheriff’s deputies and command staff at the Country Boom concert July 9 at Maple Grove Venues.

The OK symbol, made when the thumb touches a finger to form a rough circle, has long been used to signify approval or satisfaction. However, the symbol has recently been appropriated by white supremacists. In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League added the hand gesture to its list of symbols of hate.

Wolf appeared in the photo with Penzkover, and it was briefly posted to Wolf’s Facebook page before being taken down. The caption read: “Proud to work alongside the men and women of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office to protect the citizens of La Crosse County.”

Dane County investigators concluded there was no evidence to link Penzkover’s gesture with racial animus.

“No information came to light to indicate or even mildly suggest that Sgt. Penzkover had or harbored any racial or racist intent toward any member of a minority group or protected class,” investigators concluded. “Conversely, all of the information pointed toward Sgt. Penzkover developing relationships with members of these community groups and working to increase knowledge and understanding of LCSO staff members in the area of diversity.”

In the press release, issued minutes before the committee meeting began, Wolf said Penzkover’s gesture was part of a “circle game” frequently played by his sons and that Penzkover hoped his sons would see it. Wolf said investigators “did find that the gesture did violate polices related to the sheriff’s office code of ethics and standards of conduct related to professionalism and conduct.”

Wolf said, “appropriate discipline has been given by me and corrective action has been implemented to ensure that any similar situation will not occur again which may have a negative impact on the reputation of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office and the lost trust the public may have.”

Wolf declined the offer specifics on any discipline or corrective action. He told the Tribune on Tuesday that he is “unable to provide that information as it is a disciplinary matter that cannot be released.”

The full report from the investigation has not been released to the public. David Pierce, La Crosse County Supervisor District 3, said he would like to see the report made available to the community.

“My disappointment is that the sheriff’s department does not seem to think that there’s a need to heal the community as a result of this incident,” Pierce said. “There was plenty of community outrage and the fact that he has not reached out to these groups is disappointing.”

During discussion among the county supervisors, multiple concerns were brought up including education around hate symbols, intent versus impact of actions and what information from the investigation should be made public.

“I would like to see more thorough and comprehensive education when it comes to hate and bias to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Dillion Mader, La Crosse County supervisor. “We are seeking to create a safe, healthy, vibrant community here, so as long as the impact of things like this continue to happen, then I think we don’t achieve that result.”

Mader, who represents District 30, was concerned how much weight was put on the intent of actions versus the impact of those actions.

“I think a future sheriff can make sure their employees are well trained and make sure they are familiar with the Anti-Defamation League symbols that do exist,” Mader said. “It is our responsibility to be educated on how our symbols will be construed by other people. We don’t make the meaning of messages ourselves, the meaning is made in the communication.”

“The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office has been and will continue to be a leader in education, training and policies related to racial diversity,” he said.