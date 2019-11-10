State Sen. Jennifer Shilling and Rep. Steve Doyle will hold a listening session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the West Salem Public Library, 201 Neshonoc Road.
Local residents will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on state issues and request assistance with state agencies.
For more information, contact Shilling's district office at 1-608-782-2785 or email Sen.Shilling@legis.wi.gov.
