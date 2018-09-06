Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, will hold an informational town hall meeting on the “Dark Store” tax loophole that allows corporate retailers to shift their property tax liability onto homeowners and small businesses.

The meeting will 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at Onalaska Public Library, Meeting Room B, 741 Oak Ave S.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The meeting will provide local residents an opportunity to meet with lawmakers and local officials, learn more about the “Dark Store” tax loophole and comment on proposed solutions.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $9.99

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.