Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, will hold an informational town hall meeting on the “Dark Store” tax loophole that allows corporate retailers to shift their property tax liability onto homeowners and small businesses.
The meeting will 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at Onalaska Public Library, Meeting Room B, 741 Oak Ave S.
The meeting will provide local residents an opportunity to meet with lawmakers and local officials, learn more about the “Dark Store” tax loophole and comment on proposed solutions.
