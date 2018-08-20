A La Crosse woman was arrested for first-degree reckless endangerment and three other counts in connection with an altercation with a man during which she is accused of shooting at him.
Police responded to a call about shots fired in the 1400 block of Caledonia St. at about 8 p.m. Sunday. They observed that “someone or something was slammed against a door” so hard that a bar on the door broke, according to a police report.
Witnesses told police that Angela Kelm, 23, and Deandre Owens were engaged in a loud scuffling match in an alley until Owens “grabbed Angela by the neck” and dragged her into an apartment, according to the police report.
Kelm shot the gun at Owens, witnesses told police.
Although the bullet did not hit him, the “area she fired is a highly populated neighborhood, and a firearm round could easily go through a house, garage or apartment,” an officer wrote in his report.
As Owens took the gun from her, she allegedly hit him with the weapon, the police report said. He was taken to Gundersen Health System before being booked.
Police sought and received a search warrant allowing them to examine the apartment where the pair lived and search for possible evidence, the report said.
Kelm appeared to have a bloody lip, and police found bloody items of women’s clothing in a garbage can, according to the police report.
Kelm was arrested for disorderly conduct, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree reckless endangerment, and Owens was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on a warrant from Winnebago County, Ill.
