Pop-up tents of various colors dotted the sidewalks of Downtown La Crosse this weekend hoping to increase in-store traffic at local businesses.
Stores including Duluth Trading Co., Pearl Street Books and Dale’s Clothing for Men and Women had hot deals to accompany the weekend's hot weather.
Duluth Trading Co. assistant store manager Gage Dana says that the sidewalk days have really helped increase store sales.
“Rising tide raises all ships is kind of what we’re seeing.” he said.
With sales happening up and down Main Street in downtown, competition increases. However, so do sales at each individual business. Dana sees visibility as an important selling point during the summer months when folks are walking about downtown.
An old, local favorite made its return to downtown La Crosse during the Summer Days Sidewalk Sale. Silver Hide Out, a former downtown jewelry and craft leather store, set up a pop-up shop just east of Great River Popcorn on Main Street. Silver Hide Out co-owner Chuck Meir probably chose the spot for its familiarity, as his business was located for 34 years where Great River Popcorn is now.
“We like to have the old customers come back. We have a lot of people that follow us.” Meir said.
Meir, who is semi-retired, does several weekend pop-up shops, even with the extra work that goes into creating them.
“We were down here at 4:30 in the morning.” he continued, “That’s the only bad thing about this.”
Even though it takes extra work, Meir enjoys his time back in downtown La Crosse because he can catch up with longtime customers.
New customers strolled through his display Saturday morning, too. Hope Hickman and Amelia Wagener started their shopping by perusing the selection of jewelry at Silver Hide Out. Wagener, originally from Minnesota, liked the unique nature of the local shops.
She said, “There’s more personality to it, I guess. So you can tell that the people selling stuff care about what they’re putting out," unlike at a big-box store that has "500 of the same plate and no one cares.”
That is one main draw of this downtown event. Wagener and Hickman also noted that the good price points intrigued them, along with the unique nature of the products for sale.
