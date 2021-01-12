Significant content loss after storage unit fire in La Crosse

Significant property damage and content loss were reported after the La Crosse Fire Department responded Monday to a storage unit fire.

Firefighters were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to Edwards Mini Storage at the corner of Fourth and Winnebago streets, where heavy smoke and fire damaged eight of the units.

Forced entry was used to gain access to units and apply water. The site has storage units of 50 and 100 square feet.

Twenty firefighters on the scene brought the fire under control within 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

