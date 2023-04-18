Significant flooding is anticipated along the Mississippi River in the La Crosse and Winona areas through this weekend, with water levels likely to reach historic crests.

The National Weather service issued a flood warning Tuesday for the Mississippi River at La Crosse and Winona. The flood advisory is in effect until further notice.

The flood stage in Winona is already at moderate levels with current conditions reported at 15.94 feet as of noon April 18.

The city begins pumping water when the level reaches 10 feet, so the city has been pumping for about a week now, according to Brian DeFrang, director of public works.

Projections anticipate the water level to continue rising throughout the week, nearing major flood stage by the weekend with projections at 17 feet by Friday and peaking at 18 feet on Sunday.

In La Crosse, projections show the Mississippi River could reach 15 feet by Friday with a peak of 15.2 feet by Sunday, placing it near the major flood stage. The flood stage is currently at 13.29 feet as of noon April 18.

Flood projections determined by the National Weather Service take into account the northern snowpack and other weather conditions, such as forecasted rain, that can impact water levels.

Todd Shea, meteorologist at the La Crosse National Weather Service, said the warm weather last week quickly melted the upper snowpack.

“It’s pretty safe to say that in almost every location, levels are forecasted to get near the major flood levels,” Shea said. “Certainly one of the higher levels in more recent years.”

Shea recommends residents on the river around the La Crosse area to continue to monitor weather conditions closely over next week to 10 days as the crest comes through.

Historic crests

Both La Crosse and Winona are expected to see historic crests this weekend, likely to be the fifth-highest river levels in recorded history.

The last time river levels reached above 15 feet and 18 feet in La Crosse and Winona, respectively, was in April 1997.

When river levels exceed 16 feet in Winona, Prairie Island Park begins to flood and dike patrols have started.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lockmaster Judy Denzer said lock and dam no. 4 is closed due to the high water and most boat traffic has ceased. Denzer is not sure if lock and dam 5 will need to be closed.

At a flood stage of 15 feet in La Crosse, Pettibone Campground, Nelson Park on French Island, La Crosse River Marsh trails, Riverside Park, Goose Island Park and Lueth Park will see flooding.

The Grand Crossing and Willow Trail in the river marsh have already closed due to high water.

Homes in the Shore Acres area along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island will be impacted if water levels reach 14 feet. Flooding will also impact the Viterbo Sports Complex.

Be prepared

The La Crosse Fire Department has advised residents to prepare for flooding along the Mississippi, La Crosse and Black rivers.

The department recommends people begin preparing for high water. City residents can pick up sand for sandbags from the parking lot at the corner of Marco Drive and Hood Street.

Other ways to prepare include understanding your property’s flood risk, preparing a go kit and emergency plan, moving valuables out of the basement and to continue to monitor conditions.