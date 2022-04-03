Sinatra singer does it “My Way”

Back in 2015 when Andrew Walesch was part of a show put together to celebrate Frank Sinatra’s 100th birthday he had no idea what he was getting himself into.

“Since then, I’ve had the pleasure to do the show hundreds of times all over the country, but I never would have imagined that seven years later it would be going stronger than ever,” the Minneapolis-based singer said.

Walesch’s Sinatra tribute is coming to the Heider Center on Saturday, April 9, and although his voice has an uncanny resemblance to Sinatra’s, he says that was not something he ever thought about while growing up in St. Cloud.

“I always sang but I never realized how naturally this music came to me,” he said. “I just tried to be the best singer I could be in the Great American Songbook.“

That songbook can be loosely defined as the jazz, pop and Broadway show tunes that were popular between 1920 and 1960. According to Walesch, when he grew up no one he knew in St. Cloud was listening to the music of people like George Gershwin, Cole Porter or Irving Berlin.

“I discovered this music by checking CDs out of the library,” Walesch said. “I fell in love with it and decided it would be pretty cool to help keep it alive.”

That ambition didn’t garner much support on the home front. “My dad wanted me to be an attorney,” Walesch said. His mother, while understanding of his interest in music, didn’t think it was realistic to count on it as a career.

Still, after his graduation from St. John’s University in 2010, Walesch — who also plays piano — moved to Minneapolis and has been working as a musician and singer ever since. For the Heider show he’s bringing along a stage full of Twin Cities jazz and big band legends.

“We’ve got six horns, drums, bass and guitar,” Walesch said. “These are some of the best musicians in the Twin Cities and beyond. Most of them are much my senior (Walesch is 32) — these guys have been doing this a long time.”

This particular Heider show was one of the many that had to be rescheduled over the last couple years because of COVID-19. “We’ve heard wonderful things about the Heider Center,” Walesch said, “and we’re looking forward to finally getting the chance to play there.”

Saturday’s performance will cover the whole of Sinatra’s career. Asked what songs get the biggest audience response, Walesch said that it depends.

“Some people like the ’50s hits like ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’ and ‘Come Fly With Me,’” Walesch said. “Others like the later stuff like ‘That’s Life’ and ‘My Way.’ We start with the ’30s and his first hit and cover the whole evolution of his career. The great thing about this show is that, although we’re doing Sinatra tunes we put our own spin on them.”

Out of the hundreds of times he’s done the show Walesch said that by far the compliments that mean the most to him come from people who have seen Sinatra perform in person.

“They’ll say ‘You honor him, but you do it your way and that would make Frank proud,” Walesch said.

