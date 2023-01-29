Singer a perfect it for Whitney Houston tribute

On Friday, Feb. 3, Ashlie Amber will headline a heartfelt tribute to Whitney Houston at the Heider Center in West Salem. Although Amber is one of an increasing number of black women in country music, she credits Whitney Houston as being her greatest early inspiration.

Amber fell in love with female country singers like Shania Twain while growing up in a mostly white Denver suburb, but after her father died unexpectedly at 43, the direction of Amber’s life changed drastically. Before then, sports had been a big part of her life — her dad coached her in soccer, basketball and softball — but suddenly all that was gone.

“I would lock myself in my room for hours and hours and just belt at the top of my lungs. … I drove my family crazy just singing for hours and hours — and it was always just Whitney,” Amber said.

One of the numbers Amber probably sung in her room — and will no doubt perform at the tribute — is Houston’s huge 1994 hit, “I Will Always Love You.”

It’s the best-selling single ever by a female artist (over 20 million copies sold). Still, it’s only a small part of Houston’s musical legacy. Despite her death at age 49, she sold over 20 million records during her lifetime and is the only person to ever have seven consecutive No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

During her Heider Center show next Friday, Amber will use music and video to share the story of Houston’s life and what it meant to her personally. That journey will include Houston’s career as an actress, her tumultuous marriage, her struggles with drug addiction and her too-early death in 2012. Ironically, although Houston was never considered a country singer she’s been indirectly involved in Amber becoming one.

After her father died Amber went into musical theater, quickly establishing an impressive resume. She’s had leading roles in hit musicals like “The Color Purple,” “Spamalot” and “RENT” as well as an appearance on “American Idol.” Then she put together a tribute to Whitney Houston called “I Will Always Love You” to perform on cruise lines.

It got such rave reviews that she landed the first-ever female residency with Celebrity Cruises on the Celebrity Edge, a state-of-the-art, billion-dollar cruise ship. While performing there Amber was seen by the country duo of Darryl & Don Ellis. After seeing her show Don Ellis volunteered to become her manager and help her establish herself in Nashville.

Of late she’s been doing just that, with a recent appearance on Country Music Television, Meanwhile, with her tributes to Whitney Houston, Amber has been self-funding her stated goal of becoming “the Beyonce of country music.”

