In 2015, Sister Alice Zachmann from Mankato, Minnesota, was the guest of then-Rep. Tim Walz to hear Pope Francis speak as he became the first pontiff to address a joint meeting of the U.S. House and Senate. Sister Alice spent most of her life teaching school in Minnesota and fighting for poor people in Guatemala. She was born and raised in St. Michael, Minnesota, and became a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame in order to respond to people in need, especially poor women and children. For 33 years, she taught in elementary schools in Minnesota and Iowa. During those years she also supported the United Farm Workers and advocated for an end to the Vietnam War. By the time Sister Alice was 55, she made the decision to make human rights her day job. She had met and heard the stories of missionaries who had worked in Guatemala and she also met Guatemalans who had fled their country’s civil war. Sister Alice moved to Washington, D.C., and in 1982 from the basement of a Croatian mission she created the Guatemalan Human Rights Commission USA. For 20 years, she served as its director. She was fearless in supporting the Guatemalan survivors of torture and abuse and alerting lawmakers and the media about mass disappearances and violence in Guatemala. She has suffered death threats and her office has been ransacked, but she has remained dedicated to abolishing human rights abuses around the world. Sister Alice has also supported Nuns on the Bus, a Catholic advocacy group in the United States.
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH
