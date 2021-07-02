 Skip to main content
Sister Bridget Donaldson retires; parade in Holmen
Sister Bridget Donaldson retires; parade in Holmen

A drive-by parade for Sister Bridget Donaldson on June 24 drew a large crowd near the Country Side Park on Western Avenue in Holmen. Donaldson, who is retiring, has actively served the St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish for 35 years, including running the weekly food shelf at the church. She became a nun in 1958.

