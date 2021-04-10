Sister Cities: Friendship Gardens now features sculptures of Cameroon

Quarantine got you down? Itching to travel again? Seven countries are within your reach and your pocketbook. Where?—the Riverside International Friendship Gardens, at the north end of Riverside Park in La Crosse.

It is a place of beauty and reflection and an homage to our seven Sister Cities in China, France, Russia, Germany, Norway, Ireland and Cameroon. It celebrates our place in the world, the differences, and the oneness of our humanity.

The newest garden represents the culture and mythology of Cameroon in Africa. It is a sculpture garden, with three statues currently in place. The remaining four sculptures are in the works.

Since the RIFG is a nonprofit organization, it relies completely on the community for financial support. Anyone can contribute to the Gardens and claim a bit of ownership by going to the website at https://www.riversidegardens.org.

To celebrate its 100-year anniversary, the Rotary Club of La Crosse—Downtown chose the RIFG as its nonprofit organization to support, and specifically, the newest garden in celebration of our Sister City relationship with Cameroon. Because our climates differ drastically, it was clear that African plants would suffer here, so a sculpture garden was conceived as a perfect alternative.