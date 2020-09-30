Sister Gschwind to present story of FSPA

Sister Mary Ann Gschwind will present “The Story of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration” at noon Tuesday, Oct. 6, on Facebook Live.

The presentation is sponsored by the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership and will be part of Viterbo University’s St. Francis Week and the Mayo Clinic Health System’s annual Heritage Days celebration.

The FSPA established St. Rose of Viterbo Convent in La Crosse in 1871 when 65 Sisters, 12 novices and 12 postulants moved to the city from Milwaukee.

In 1878, they began the practice of perpetual adoration (praying), which they continued without interruption for 141 years, until Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. They now pray every day from 6 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sister Gschwind, who serves as the archivist for her religious order, will share the history of the FSPA from its beginnings to establishing enduring institutions in health care, education and spirituality, to their present ministries.

The presentation will include information on the FSPA’s leaders, national and global missions and the hardships overcome by the Sisters who served at ministries overseas.