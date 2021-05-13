Sites begin vaccinating ages 12-15, local mom relieved as two sons get their shots

After Wednesday evening's final approval of the use of the Pfizer vaccine in youth 12 to 15, local hospitals and entities began inoculating the demographic Thursday.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is currently the only incarnation available to tweens and teens, and with doses three weeks apart school age patients will not be fully immunized by the end of the semester.

However, after summer 2020's cessation of many sleepaway camps, sports and vacations, families are hoping to resume favorite warm-weather activities and enter the fall 2021 semester with a sense of safety.

“The more people we get vaccinated, the closer we get to a return to normal life," says Jacquie Cutts, public health nursing manager with the La Crosse County Health Department. "Approval of the vaccine for ages 12 to 15 is welcome news and will help us get closer to that goal.”

In recent weeks, La Crosse County has seen high case rates among middle and high school students, with some infections traced to extracurricular activities. The burden goes beyond the individual infected and in isolation, with close contacts required to quarantine as well.