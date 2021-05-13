Sites begin vaccinating ages 12-15, local mom relieved as two sons get their shots

After Wednesday evening's final approval of the use of the Pfizer vaccine in youth 12 to 15, local hospitals and entities began inoculating the demographic Thursday.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is currently the only incarnation available to tweens and teens, and with doses three weeks apart school age patients will not be fully immunized by the end of the semester.
However, after summer 2020's cessation of many sleepaway camps, sports and vacations, families are hoping to resume favorite warm-weather activities and enter the fall 2021 semester with a sense of safety.
“The more people we get vaccinated, the closer we get to a return to normal life," says Jacquie Cutts, public health nursing manager with the La Crosse County Health Department. "Approval of the vaccine for ages 12 to 15 is welcome news and will help us get closer to that goal.”
In recent weeks, La Crosse County has seen high case rates among middle and high school students, with some infections traced to extracurricular activities. The burden goes beyond the individual infected and in isolation, with close contacts required to quarantine as well.
Local experts have expressed confidence in the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine among adults, and now those 12 and older, with trials from the company proving 100% effectiveness in the latter group and similar side effects to those experienced by persons 16 and older.
Eager to facilitate ways to curb the spread, Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Weber Health Logistics were among the vaccine providers giving doses first thing Thursday.
Jess Adams of La Crosse was quick to get her sons, Zachary, 14, and Lucas, 12, appointments at Gundersen in Onalaska, where the boys received their initial shots Thursday afternoon.
Adams hadn't anticipated the rollout would extend to their age group so quickly, but it was a welcome surprise, with virtual schooling a challenge and her sons eager to get back to traditional sports practices and outings.
Zachary and Lucas were a bit nervous about the shots, Adams says, and she herself was a bit "leary" when the vaccine was initially approved for adults. However, she got her doses as soon as she was able, and feels good about the continued research and safety data for all eligible age groups.
"I trust the CDC," she says.
Adams praises the La Crosse School District for the teachers' efforts during the pandemic, with her sons' instructors responding to emails as late as 10 p.m. to help with comprehension of online classes and assignments. The vaccination of students is beneficial not only to themselves and their families, but the school staff, who are just as eager to be back in the classroom full time.
"Those teachers went above and beyond," Adams says. "Having as many kids vaccinated as we can will help prevent having to go back to virtual school, which just has such a mental and even physical impact on the kids. Hopefully a lot of parents will (have their children inoculated) to help schools get back to a baseline of normalcy."
In addition to Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems, the Community Vaccine Clinic at UW-La Crosse, Walgreens and some Walmart stores, sites offering youth and adult vaccinations this weekend include the following. Parents or guardians must accompany patients 12 to 17, and Pfizer is the only brand authorized for that age group. Sites may also offer Moderna or the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for adults.
- Weber Health, 333 N. Front St., will take walk-ins or appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 14, every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and two Saturdays a month from 9 a.m. noon. Visit www.weber-health.com to make an appointment.
Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road, Onalaska, will take walk-ins or appointments (preferred) from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday. To schedule an appointment, call 608-785-6240, or email covid19@lacrossecounty.org.