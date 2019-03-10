Robin Godolphin knows there are situations in which fighting back is a necessity. But it in some cases, it shouldn’t be the first course of action.
Godolphin, co-founder and curriculum developer for Resilience Development in Holmen, led about 20 people in the two-hour Situational Awareness Workshop on Saturday afternoon at the La Crosse Public Library, covering ways to recognize and defuse threatening situations in a nonviolent way. Unlike a typical self defense class, safety tips focused not on punches and holds but on observational clues of risk and maintaining distance from potentially dangerous people.
Through Resilience Development, Godolphin typically leads daylong seminars five or six times a month in places of business, schools or organizations, with topics including rifle and pistol safety and operation, and administering basic medical treatment after a trauma.
Saturday’s program, which Public Library programming and community engagement coordinator Barry McKnight says was arranged after requests by both staff and patrons, was similar to a condensed version of a Resilience Development program called Landing the Plane: From Pre-Assault to Calling Counsel, which uses role play scenarios to practice safer interactions with strangers and handling the aftermath.
Though he teaches gun handling, Godolphin says “to teach someone how to use a firearm and not teach them how to avoid using it is absolutely reckless.” Self defense and situational awareness are separate entities, he stresses, neither a replacement for the other. Having a handle on both is ideal — “A lot of people are looking for a one and done solution ... there isn’t one” — and training is of benefit to everyone, regardless of age, size or perceived level of violence in a community. For those looking to learn a physical component as well, Godolphin suggests practicing jiu-jitsu.
“A society that is harder to victimize is automatically a more peaceful society,” Godolphin said.
Course attendee Jen Clemmerson, 40, noted that in the digital age, many of us are glued to our phone screens or distracted by our earbuds, oblivious to cues of danger.
“We don’t always focus on the things around us,” Clemmerson said. “I believe this (training) is something we can use in everyday life.”
“You’re never too old to learn,” noted attendee Myra Kunert, 56. She says she has encountered upset individuals in her place of work and was looking for new techniques to handle those situations.
Among the main points of the Situational Awareness course were preserving space and quartering. The former stresses maintaining as much space as possible from an unknown person — “preserving space is of critical importance” — and what to do in transitional spaces, including crowded elevators or busy stores. The body, Godolphin says, reacts to physical encroachment instantly.
Quartering follows methodology of Master Sgt. Paul Howe of CSAT Combat Shooting and Tactics. The process involves “taking a fast snapshot of someone’s whole person,” in the order of hands, waistline, wingspan and face. Points include, can you see the person’s hands? What is in them? Where is their gaze? Are they looking at your purse?
The course is not meant to invoke a sense of persistent fear or paranoia, but to provide tools for early detection of a threat so one can go about their daily life feeling prepared.
Says Godolphin, “Think of the lifesaving implications of recognizing something is not right.”
For more information on Resilience Development, visit www.resiliencedev.com.
