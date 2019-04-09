The Apple Valley Bluff nature preserve in Onalaska received a six-acre donation from T&D Real Estate Investments LLC.
It's the second tract of land donated by T&D Real Estate Investments LLC.
The 20 acres of undeveloped bluffland that make up Apple Valley Bluff were donated in 2008.
The land is accessible to the public for hiking, bird-watching, hunting and other outdoor activities and is managed by the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.
