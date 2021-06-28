 Skip to main content
Six injured in Interstate 90-94 crash near Mauston
Six people were injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning near Mauston.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 less than a mile from the Hwy. 82 exit. Several people were ejected from the vehicle, and all six occupants were transported from the scene by ambulance or Medlink.

Westbound lanes were shut down for approximately two hours as crews removed road barriers and debris. The eastbound lanes were shut down for an hour to accommodate the Medflight landing.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

