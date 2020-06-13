Six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County, all in individuals under 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

La Crosse County experienced a second high day of COVID-19 cases among younger adults, with six new reported cases, all involving individuals younger than 30.

The newest lab-confirmed cases, attributed to four women in their 20s, one female teen and one man in his 20s, follow Friday’s reporting of eight cases of COVID-19 in area residents, all of them in their 20s.

Two of Saturday’s patients are contacts of previous cases, and symptom status was not released for any of the newly infected individuals.

The running total for La Crosse County lab-confirmed cases is at 115, with 62 considered recovered. Three individuals are currently being hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been no related deaths.

An additional 130 negative tests have come in since Friday, for a total of 7,688. Friday’s percentage of positive to total tests for La Crosse County is 4.4%.

The state of Wisconsin is up to 22,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 272 since Friday, and 388,399 negative cases, up 11,307 in the past 24 hours. There have been 3,035 total hospitalizations for COVID-19, and 691 deaths.