Six more restaurants join Outdoor Cafe Program in La Crosse

Six more restaurants in La Crosse were approved for the city's new Outdoor Cafe Program, which expands outdoor seating and operations for bars and restaurants during the pandemic.
Last week, four establishments were the first to be approved for the program, which lasts until Nov. 13, and the city's Board of Public Works has added to that, approving more, mostly downtown establishments on Monday.
The program can permit bars and restaurants to occupy sidewalks, plazas, parking lots, street parking stalls and even entire streets to set-up shop, as the virus is seen as spreading less in outdoor spaces.
Here is a list of the newly-approved facilities:
Fayze's
Fayze's restaurant was approved for an expansion of its existing sidewalk seating, now providing five four-top tables for patrons.
It was also approved for street seating, occupying two parking spots in front of the restaurant along Fourth Street. The existing handicapped space will now be moved in front of 203-307 Third Street, and its curbside pick-up location will also be moved.
Another five four-top tables will be available in its street cafe, giving the restaurant an outdoor capacity of 40 patrons.
Dublin Square
The Irish pub was approved for both a sidewalk and street cafe, expanding on its existing outdoor seating.
It will set-up shop in two parking spaces in front of its building on Main Street, and five tables outside of its existing outdoor dining space, two of those tables at the corner of Main and Third Streets.
Piggy's
The restaurant was granted approval for a street cafe on King Street alongside its building. It will feature nine tables, all spaced six feet apart according to the restaurants application.
Jules Coffee
This downtown coffee shop was approved for a new street cafe space along Pearl Street, adding on to its existing sidewalk seating. It will allow for four additional tables fit into one parking space.
Turtle Stack Brewery
Turtle Stack Brewery was approved for both a street and sidewalk cafe.
The brewery will set-up shop with four, four-top tables in parking stalls along Second Street, and three two-top tables next to it along the sidewalk in front of the building.
Uptowne Cafe
This North Side cafe was approved for both a sidewalk and street cafe, running the length of its building along Caledonia Street.
