Sixth La Crosse County resident dies from COVID-19

A sixth La Crosse County resident has died from COVID-19, the La Crosse County Health Department confirmed to the Tribune.

No additional information about the death is available at this time.

The county has reported four deaths in the past two weeks. The health department reported the county’s first death July 17 and the second Sept. 2.

The county also recorded 37 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 69.81% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

After decreasing for three straight days, the county's weekly new case trend rose on Monday. The county has averaged 40.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 36 on Sunday but down from 61.86 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,336, which grows to 3,479 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, nine were people ages 10-19 and seven were people in their 30s. There were six new cases of people in their 20s, two in their 40s, five in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, two in their 80s and one of people at least 90 years old.