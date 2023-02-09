Mid-April is when the La Crosse area has the greatest chance for possible flooding, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There is about a 60% chance that the Mississippi River will exceed flood levels at some point this spring.

On Thursday, NWS La Crosse hosted a webinar to discuss the potential for flooding and other weather events in the coming months. The group will host another webinar on Feb. 23 and March 9. Anyone is welcome to register and attend.

The main driver for potential flooding is the above normal snowpack in the upper Mississippi River Basin, in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“All that water needs to funnel down the river towards us, which is driving an above normal chance for spring flooding,” said Jordan Wendt, service hydrologist at NWS La Crosse.

“The one thing that I should note is that these conditions can and they do often change,” Wendt said. “The biggest factor that affects any flood and particularly the spring flood are the weather conditions during the sensitive period of melting snow.

“So if we have a slow and steady melt with no rain on top of that, chances of flooding almost dropped to zero. Conversely, if we warm up, melt all this snow at once and then get a rainstorm on top your chance of flooding is almost 100% every single time,” he continued.

April 10 to April 24 is when the La Crosse area is most likely to see the Mississippi River reach a minor flood stage.

Weather conditions for February, March and April show normal temperatures and a 30% to 40% chance of above average precipitation for the area. Wendt said this is “pretty weak signal overall.”

