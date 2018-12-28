It appears possible that the only baby born in the United States — maybe the world — this year and named Skarlyte was delivered at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse.
Buttressing the plausibility of the presumption is the fact that even Google has trouble tracking down the name. Mayo-Franciscan’s annual baby tally reports that the moniker was chosen once as an alternative for Scarlett, which tied it with Reagan, Quinn and Scarlett for seventh on the list of most popular names of babies born at Mayo this year.
Indeed, even if the research parameters prove to be slightly flawed, Skarlyte as a first name is as rare as snowmobiles in summer (and, lately, in winters barren of snow).
Only two other instances of Skarlyte as a first name pop up on Google. Skarlyte got just 178 hits in 0.37 second, but that list included mentions of Starlyte, Skarlet and Skarlite (guesses based on Google’s assumption that everybody has fat fingers and really meant something else).
Those numbers compare with, for instance, 444 million results in just 1.24 seconds in a search for Harper, the top name out of 691 babies born this year at Mayo-Franciscan as of 2 p.m. Friday. Harper also was popular about 10 away — as the stork flies — at Gundersen Health System, where Harper ranked third as the name choice for girls.
Skarlyte seems to be the name of only one other live person Google turns up — Skarlyte Bennett, a young girl who lives on Macleay Island in Moreton Bay, South East Queensland, Australia. The other example is a Skarlyte who is one of eight great-grandchildren of Doreen Florence Quinn, who died July 9, 1917, in Macquarie Park, a suburb in northern Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
So there you have it: Skarlyte may be a name common Down Under. Enough research into Skarlyte, though. Following are the local baby names, by the numbers:
Mayo-Franciscan
Girls
1. Harper, a name chosen nine times, knocking Emma from the top spot she held in 2017
2. Emma
3. Evelyn/Evalynn
4 (tie). Olivia, Eleanor and Isabella/Izabella
7 (tie). Reagan, Quinn and Scarlett/Skarlyte
Boys
1 (tie). Henry, who stood alone at No. 1 in 2017, Oliver and Owen
4. Elliot/Elliott
5 (tie). Griffen, Harrison, William, Axel, Jaxon
10 (tie). Aiden, Levi and Wyatt.
More numbers
- 691 babies, with 352 boys holding a slight edge over the 339 girls
- 12 sets of twins, down a bit from 15 last year
- Women older than 34 accounted for 18 percent of the deliveries, up 4 percentage points from last year.
- Heaviest, 11 pounds, 8 ounces; lightest, 1 pound, 11 ounces.
Gundersen
Girls
1. Evelyn
2. Emma
3. Harper
4 (tie). Avery and Elizabeth
6 (tie). Aria, Ava, Lily, Mila and Scarlett
Boys
1. Noah
2. Oliver
3. William
4 (tie). Henry and Theodore
6 (tie). Colton, Grayson, Jaxon and Lincoln
In 2017, Nora was the top girl name at Gundersen, while William and multiple spellings of Jackson won top naming honors for boys.
Other numbers
- 1,663 babies as of Friday, an increase from 1,567 last year
- 872 boys and 791 girls
- 38 sets of twins — six more sets than 2017.
Sophia and Jackson were the top names nationally in 2018, according to Babycenter.com. Harper ranked 14th nationally for girls, while Oliver was ninth for boys; Henry, 32nd and Owen 36th, according to the site.
